PBA: SMB extends streak to 4 with victory over TNT

June Mar Fajardo and Jericho Cruz combined for 60 points as San Miguel Beer regained the solo lead in the PBA Philippine Cup with a 115-99 win over Talk N Text on Thursday at Araneta Coliseum.

Fajardo and Cruz scored 30 points apiece while helping the Beermen roll to their 4th straight victory at the expense of the Tropang GIGA.

Fajardo also collared 16 rebounds to go with his 3 assists while Cruz went 3-out-of-5 from the 3 point area.

San Miguel now holds a 7-1 record heading to the crucial stretch of the eliminations.

"This game is the most important in the eliminations because this will determine our fate. We're looking for the 1 or 2 spot and right now we're doing good," said the Beermen's coach Leo Austria.

"This was our opportunity, we want to get on top of the standings because 1 and 2 have the (twice-to-beat) advantage in the quarterfinals."

Simon Enciso added 16 markers, while CJ Perez and Rodney Brondial chipped in 12 points each for San Miguel.

The Beermen ended the Tropang GIGA's 5-game streak which began with the return of prized Texter Mikey Williams.

In this game, however, Williams was held to only 11 points.

Kelly Williams topscored TNT with 20.




