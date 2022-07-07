PBA D-League: Santos powers CEU to rout of AMA Online

Jerome Santos of CEU soars for a layup against AMA Online in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Jerome Santos fired 36 points as Centro Escolar University (CEU) pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 101-82 blowout of AMA Online, Thursday in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 22-year-old forward converted four of his 13 attempts from long range and also had eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Anjord Cabotaje provided support with 11 points. The Scorpions also drew nine points each from Franz Diaz, Dave Bernabe, and Vince Ferrer.

"May players na 'di pa kami nagamit kasi injured pa sila, but sinuwerte lang kami sa bandang huli," said CEU coach Chico Manabat, who assumed the post after Jeff Napa took the National University head coaching job.

Santos triggered CEU's 14-2 pullaway that flipped the game from a close 55-53 affair to a 69-55 lead late in the third quarter, before a 30-point fourth quarter gave his side its biggest lead at 24, 94-70.

AMA leaned on Larry Arpia's 24 points and Mon Francis Palana's double-double of 12 points, 16 rebounds but their efforts went for naught.

The scores:

CEU 101 -- Santos 36, Cabotaje 11, Diaz 9, Bernabe 9, Ferrer 9, Tolentino 8, Ancheta 7, Santiago 6, Reyes 2, Borromeo 2, Enrile 2, Malicana 0, Atienza 0, Samaniego 0.

AMA 82 -- Arpia 24, Palana 12, Alina 12, Cruz 10, Baclig 6, Villamor 6, Soriano 4, Romero 3, Pangilinan 2, Cruz 2, Ceniza 1, Fuentes 0, Temporasa 0, Reyes 0.

Quarters: 22-14, 48-41, 71-61, 101-82.