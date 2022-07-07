The first game of the new B.League season will feature Ray Parks' Nagoya Diamond Dolphins against the Seahorses Mikawa. File photo. (c) B.LEAGUE

Ray Parks Jr. and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins will usher in the 2022-23 season of Japan's B.League, as they host the Seahorses Mikawa on September 29 at the Dolphins Arena.

The B.League announced the schedule on Thursday, along with changes to the league format and team monikers.

There will be three conferences in the upcoming season of the B.League -- Eastern, Central, and Western.

Shiga, the team of Filipino point guard Kiefer Ravena, has unveiled a new logo while switching their name from Lakestars to Lakes. The Hiroshima Dragonflies will also have a new logo for the 2022-23 season.

Meanwhile, the Sendai 89ers and the Fighting Eagles Nagoya were promoted to the top flight league from B2.