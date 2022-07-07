Inna Palacios in action for the Philippines against Singapore in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship. Photo courtesy of Mia Montayre

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippines goal-keeper Inna Palacios marked her 50th appearance for the country by keeping a clean sheet against Singapore in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship.

Palacios earned her 50th cap on Wednesday night in the Filipinas' second match of the tournament, where they came away with a big 7-0 win.

"It's been a long time coming," said Palacios, a standout for De La Salle University in the UAAP and a mainstay of the national team. "[I'm] just super thankful and honored to always represent the country."

Making the occasion all the more special was that Palacios got to play in front of the home fans at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium. It was the first time since 2019 that Palacios played at the venue, with the Filipinas having played all over the world in the past seven months.

"To have my 50th here at home, it means so much to me," said Palacios.

She is the second active member of the team to have 50 caps. Team captain and center-back Hali Long earned her 57th cap against Singapore.

The Filipinas are currently on top of Group A with six points from two matches and will look to earn a third straight win on Friday against Malaysia.

"We always work to get better as an individual and as a group. So if we all keep that mindset, I'm sure we can really go far as a team," Palacios said.