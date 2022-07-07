NFL: Browns trade Mayfield to Panthers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield in action against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half of a preseason NFL American football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 29 August 2021. Erik S. Lesser, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- Despite the uncertainty surrounding the immediate future of Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns traded quarterback Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday.

The deal, which is pending a physical, will reportedly see Cleveland pay Mayfield $10.5 million this season while Carolina will pay the fifth-year signal-caller some $5 million.

"Baker Mayfield infused our organization with tenacity and grit during his time as our starting quarterback," Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said in a statement.

"Baker's competitiveness, toughness and ability to persevere were all characteristics that endeared him to our city as well as his teammates. He will always have a unique place in Browns history for what he accomplished and we wish him well as he continues his career."

The Browns selected Mayfield with the top overall pick in the 2018 draft. In Carolina, he'll compete with 2018 third overall pick Sam Darnold for the starting quarterback job.

Mayfield's departer comes after Cleveland shocked the NFL in acquiring quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans in a blockbuster five-year deal worth $230 million.

The Browns made the deal in March, even as Watson faced multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

Twenty of 24 women who filed lawsuits against Watson alleging sexual misconduct during massage sessions, have settled the cases out of court.

No criminal charges were brought over the allegations and Watson has denied wrongdoing, saying any sexual activity was consensual.

Nevertheless, it's not clear when Watson will be available for the Browns, who could still face suspension under the league's personal conduct policy.

