Blacklist International pose for photos with their trophy in the M3 world championships in Singapore. Courtesy: Moonton Games.

MANILA -- Blacklist International will be fielding its Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championship lineup for Sibol's national team qualifiers for the International Esports Federation (IESF) World Championship.

Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap and Kiel "Oheb" Soriano will join Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna, Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario after missing out on the 2022 Southeast Asian Games, as age restrictions barred them from competing.

Sibol earlier bared that anyone 15 and above can join the competition. Edward and Oheb are both 16 years old.

The lineup won Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 8 for back-to-back local titles.

Last December, they won the ML:BB World Championship (M3) held in Singapore, defeating fellow Pinoys Onic Philippines.

It is a reunion of sorts for the lineup, as OhMyV33nus and Wise sat out Season 9, while Oheb and Edward were replaced by Dominic "Dominic" Soto, Howard "Owl" Gonzales and Aaron “Eyon” Usi during the squad's SEA Games gold medal finish.

Aside from Blacklist, Omega and RSG Philippines will join the qualifier pool, set to start on Friday, July 8.