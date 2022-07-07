FIBA 3x3: Gilas women sets up do-or-die vs Thailand

The Gilas women's 3x3 team opened its 2022 FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup Qualifying Draw B campaign with a 21-9 win over Jordan on Thursday in Singapore.

Afril Bernardino and Khate Castillo lit up the taller Jordan squad, tallying 7 points apiece while setting up a crucial match against Thailand.

Katrina Guytingco scored 5 points for the nationals.

Jordan, which also previously lost to the Thai team, crashed out of the competition.

Marya Al Hinn led Jordan with 4 markers.

The Pinays will take on Thailand in a do-or-die at 6:50 p.m.