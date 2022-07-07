FIBA 3x3: Eriobu tows Gilas past Jordan in qualifying draw

Joseph Eriobu provided the finishing kick for Gilas men's 3x3 team which closed out Jordan, 21-19, in the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup Qualifying Draw Thursday in Singapore.

Eriobu knocked down the game-winning 2-pointer to tow Gilas past the Jordanians ahead of their game against Indonesia also on Thursday.

The men's squad, composed of PBA 3x3 3rd Conference champions Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores and Samboy de Leon of TNT and reinforcement Eriobu of runner-up Purefoods, seeks to sweep its assignments and rule Group C to make it to the main draw.

Vosotros scored 11, including 5 deuces against Jordan, leading Gilas to an 18-14 cushion.

But Ahmad Hassooneh and Caden Alnajdawi mounted Jordan's offensive to force a 18-18 deadlock.

De Leon brought the lead back to Gilas before Hassooneh tied it again with his jumper.

It was at this point when Eriobu came to the rescue with his shot from the perimeter.

Eriobu finished with 6 points.