Louie Sangalang (5) anchored Letran with a double-double in their win against St. Clare. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- Wangs Basketball @26 - Letran showed championship poise in surviving a late charge by Adalem Construction-St. Clare for a 94-87 win in its first game of the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, Thursday at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Louie Sangalang delivered a double-double of 21 points and 11 rebounds along with four assists and two rebounds, while Kobe Monje dropped 17 points and six boards. Three other players scored in double figures for the Knights.

The defending NCAA champions led by as much as 23 points but had to weather a last-ditch fight back by St. Clare.

A three-pointer by Jolo Sumagaysay made it a three-point game, 88-85, with still 57.1 seconds left. It was King Caralipio who came to the rescue for the Knights, as he responded with a three-pointer of his own to keep his team ahead.

Caralipio finished with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

"'Yung championship composure, 'yun 'yung need naming ilabas sa ganitong klaseng game. 'Yun lang ang napag-usapan ng team, na let's be composed," said Letran head coach Bonnie Tan.

Tommy Olivario tallied 12 points, seven assists, four boards, and two steals, and Brent Paraiso had 12 points, eight dimes, and four rebounds to make up for the absences of Letran top guns Fran Yu and NCAA MVP Rhenz Abando.

Edcel Rojas led the Saints with 25 points and four rebounds, while NAASCU MVP Johnsherick Estrada chipped in 22 points, eight rebounds, and six assists in the losing cause.

The scores:

Wangs-Letran 94 -- Sangalang 21, Monje 17, Olivario 12, Paraiso 12, Caralipio 12, Javillonar 6, Tolentino 6, Guarino 6, Bataller 2, Lantaya 0.

Adalem-St. Clare 87 -- Rojas 25, Estrada 22, Sumagaysay 19, Sablan 7, Tapenio 5, Estacio 5, Gambo 4, Lopez 0, Acosta 0.

Quarters: 29-20, 51-38, 72-65, 94-87.