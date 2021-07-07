Volleyball: Robins-Hardy still determined to play for PH

Cignal HD setter Alohi Robins-Hardy. Photo courtesy of the PSL.

MANILA, Philippines -- Cignal HD playmaker Alohi Robins-Hardy on Wednesday confirmed that she will not be able to play in the upcoming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) season, as she continues to deal with issues regarding her Philippine passport.

However, she guaranteed that she will return to the Philippines soon and still plans to one day represent the country internationally.

"As you may or may not have heard, I will not be returning to the Philippines to play in the 2021 PVL season," Robins-Hardy said on her social media accounts.

"Obtaining my passport has been a long, difficult process," she explained. "But I am working on it."

Robins-Hardy has been in the United States in the past year, after the cancellation of the Philippine Superliga (PSL) Grand Prix due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this year, Cignal HD moved to the PVL and will be one of 11 teams to compete in its first season as a professional league.

Robins-Hardy made it clear that she "will be back soon," despite this setback.

"Make no mistake, playing for the Philippine flag is still a goal of mine," said the setter, who played for the Philippines during the ASEAN Grand Prix, but missed out on the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

While she has Filipino lineage, Robins-Hardy was unable to secure her Philippine passport in time for the SEA Games, rendering her ineligible to represent the country.

"Maraming salamat and mahalo nui loa for all your support," said Robins-Hardy. "Also, a huge shoutout to my team & staff at Cignal for staying loyal and allowing me to remain on Team Awesome!"

"Don't count me out just yet," she warned.

Robins-Hardy played collegiate volleyball for Brigham Young University before taking her talents abroad. She first played for UVC in the PSL before signing with Cignal HD.

Without her in the lineup, Cignal HD is leaning on former University of the Philippines standout Ayel Estrañero as their primary playmaker in the upcoming conference of the PVL.