Volleyball: Kalei Mau cleared to compete for PH

F2 Logistics star Kalei Mau. File photo



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) on Wednesday announced that Kalei Mau is now eligible to play for the country in international events.

The FIVB informed the PNVF and USA Volleyball, as well as the Asian Volleyball Confederation and the North, Central America and Caribbean Volleyball Confederation of the development on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-2 Mau, who holds dual Philippines and U.S. citizenship, was supposed to suit up in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games. However, her participation was disallowed due to her affiliation with USA Volleyball.

Mau, who played for US NCAA Division I school University of Arizona, first played in the country in the Philippine SuperLiga in 2018 with United Volleyball Club before moving to F2 Logistics the following year.

She helped the Cargo Movers rule the 2019 All-Filipino Cup, where she earned Most Valuable Player and Best Scorer honors.

She is currently seeing action in Puerto Rico’s Liga De Voleibol Superior Femenino as an import for Changas de Naranjito.

Since her mother is a Filipino, she was treated as a local player despite being a member of USA Volleyball.

Under the FIVB regulations, a player is only permitted to change federation of origin once and may not change back to the original federation of origin or to a third federation of origin.

