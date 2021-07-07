VisMin Cup: Renz Palma lifts Kapatagan past Iligan

VisMin Cup action between Kapatagan and Iligan. From Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas FB page

Renz Palma drained timely baskets as Kapatagan trounced Iligan, 64-56, at the nightcap of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao Leg opener, Wednesday at the Provincial Gymnasium in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay.

The Buffalo Braves, up by just a point entering the second half, came up with a 21-4 bomb to lead by 15, 48-33, with 1:30 left in the third frame.

But the Archangels answered back in the fourth canto with a 15-4 run to trim their deficit to just one, 51-52.

Then Renz Palma decided to take over for Kapatagan.

After a jumper by Iligan's Joel Lee Yu, the uber-athletic Palma buried back-to-back daggers in the form of an up-and-under layup and a left-wing triple to increase their buffer to seven, 60-53, with 1:03 left.

"Ang naging problema lumaki 'yung lamang, nag-relax kami. Buti na lang 'yung mga beterano ko nagising yata. Crucial 'yung three points ni Renz para lumamang kami ng pito," said Kapatagan head coach Cris Bautista.

Palma finished with 18 points on 7-of-16 shooting, to go with six rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Jamil Gabawan was the other Brave in double figures with 10 markers and eight boards.

Kapatagan turned the Iligan errors into fortune, making 16 points off their foes' 16 turnovers.

Lee Yu paced the Archangels with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Magic Marata had 13.

On Friday, the Braves will square against Zamboanga City at 1 p.m., while the Archangels will face ALZA Alayon at 3 p.m.

