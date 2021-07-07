Tennis: Alex Eala, Indonesian partner impress in Junior Wimbledon doubles opener

Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho and Filipino Alex Eala at the 2020 Austalian Open, where they won the girls' doubles title. Photo courtesy of Alex Eala on Facebook

MANILA — No. 3 seeds Alex Eala of the Philippines and Priska Madelyn Nugroho of Indonesia whipped up a clinical performance in the first round of the girls’ doubles with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at The Championships, Wimbledon Wednesday in London.

Eala and Nugroho, the 2020 Australian Open junior girls’ doubles champions, dispatched Erika Matsuda of Japan and Valencia Xu of the United States in just 32 minutes at Court 4 the All England Lawn Tennis Club.

The Filipino and Indonesian clinched the first set in 15 minutes. A forehand volley winner from Eala gave them a 2-0 lead and they extended to 4-0 courtesy of an error due to Eala’s forehand return. An ace from Nugroho gave them three set points, and they won their second set point with a forehand unforced error from their opponents.

The second set, sealed in just 17 minutes, saw Eala serving an ace to lead at 2-0. The Japanese and American failed to return a backhand shot from the Filipino, giving Eala and Nugroho a 3-0 lead. A passing shot from Nugroho widened their lead to 4-0.

With Eala serving for the match at 5-0, Matsuda and Xu leveled at 30-30 before committing an error that gave Eala and Nugroho a match point. A forced backhand error from Matsuda and Xu awarded Eala and Nugroho their double bagel victory.

In their Junior Wimbledon doubles opening match, Eala and Nugroho had three aces and zero double faults with a 95% win on 1st serve. They only committed one unforced error.

They are set to face either Chelsea Fontenel of Switzerland and Ashlyn Krueger of the United States or Oceane Babel of France and Evialina Laskevich of Belarus in the second round.

Eala and Nugroho teamed up last week at the Junior International Roehampton, where they were the No. 2 seeds. However, they were ousted in the second round of the Wimbledon warm-up tournament.

In the girls’ singles draw, No. 2 seed and juniors No. 3 Eala will go up against juniors No. 30. Ane Mintegi Del Olmo of Spain in the second round after defeating juniors No. 38 Solana Sierra of Argentina, 6-2, 6-4, in the first round.

This year marks the Wimbledon debut of Eala, who is coming off a big win at Roland Garros in Paris, France, where she and Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia bagged the junior girls’ doubles championship.

At present, Eala is the top Asian female junior and in the WTA rankings, the Rafa Nadal Academy scholar and 2021 W15 Manacor champion is the World No. 629.

