Some PBA teams switch venues due to Taal unrest

The Blackwater Bossing was among the teams that had to switch venues due to the current activity of the Taal Volcano. PBA Media Bureau.

MANILA, Philippines -- Three PBA teams -- the Magnolia Hotshots, Phoenix Super LPG, and Blackwater -- had to leave their usual training venues in Batangas due to the activity of Taal Volcano.

According to a report on the PBA website, the Hotshots moved from STI Lipa to Batangas State University. The Fuel Masters, who trained in the same venue, relocated to the Malarayat Golf and Country Club.

Blackwater shifted from Esplendido in Laurel, Batangas to Summit Point Country Club in Lipa.

The Hotshots and the Fuel Masters faced the biggest risk, according to the PBA, as the STI Lipa gym was located on the eighth floor of the school building.

A short phreatomagmatic eruption was recorded on Taal Volcano Wednesday morning, sending gray smoke as high as 300 meters, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

Based on Phivolcs' 24-hour monitoring, 55 volcanic earthquakes with weak background tremor were recorded.

PBA teams continue to train in Batangas in anticipation of the league's 46th season.

The TNT Tropang GIGA and the Meralco Bolts are also making use of the BSU Gym in Batangas, after completing their training camp at the Centennial Arena in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

Barangay Ginebra and San Miguel Beer share the Aquamarine gym in Lipa; the Alaska Milk Aces train at Valentino Resort also in Lipa; the Terrafirma Dyip are among those working out in BSU Gym; while the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters are currently limited to weights training at the Reyes Gym in Mandaluyong.

Meanwhile, the NLEX Road Warriors are training at the St. Paul American School gym in Clark, Pampanga.