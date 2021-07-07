Rodtang agrees fight with Adiwang will be exciting for fans

Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang. Handout photo

Thai striking superstar Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon is faced with an interesting challenge.

Top strawweight Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang from the famed Team Lakay recently called out “The Iron Man” and challenged him to a match. Rodtang and Adiwang are two of the most destructive strikers in the entire promotion, so a showdown would undoubtedly be an action-packed affair.

Rodtang has responded to Adiwang’s call out and said he’s open to meeting the Filipino fighting sensation in the ring.

“I think Lito’s fighting style is similar to mine. We are both fast and explosive. His striking is quite good, to be honest. I think it’s going to be an exciting fight if we face each other in the ring,” said Rodtang.

Rodtang is the reigning ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion and has dominated the opposition since he joined ONE Super Series in 2018. His come-forward style has enamored fans as he’s rarely met a serious challenge in the ring, practically obliterating anyone he’s been paired with.

Adiwang, however, feels he matches up well with the Thai star, and Rodtang agrees. “The Iron Man” believes it may even be a close fight.

“Since we both have the same striking style, and we both walk forward, if anyone makes a mistake, he’s going to get knocked out for sure,” said Rodtang.

The potential fight has drawn a lot of buzz among fans of both camps. The idea of a mixed martial arts athlete crossing over to the all-striking ONE Super Series is incredibly appealing. However, Rodtang isn’t ruling out a move to mixed martial arts himself.

“Whether it’s Muay Thai or kickboxing, I’m always open to the idea,” Rodtang said.

