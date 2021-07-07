POC set to name flag bearer for Olympics opening ceremonies

POC President Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino. File photo.



MANILA, Philippines -- The Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) is expected to name the country's flag-bearers for the opening ceremonies of the Tokyo Games on Thursday afternoon.

POC president Rep. Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino is set to name the flag-bearers after a meeting with the Southeast Asian Games Federation, where they will also know the fate of the upcoming Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

"May surprise ng kaunti," Tolentino said.

While Tolentino gave no hint as to who the flag-bearers will be, chef-de-mission Mariano "Nonong" Araneta said they are communicating with the national sports associations whose athletes will be competing in the Games.

Nineteen Filipino athletes qualified for the Tokyo Olympics.

"You have to look at the availability, and whether the parade will affect the performance of the athletes, if they're going to perform the next day or two days later," said Araneta, also the president of the Philippine Football Federation (PFF).

"So tinatanong din ang opinion ng coaches regarding that matter. We're just very careful that our athletes will be in top shape during the time of the competition," he added.

Already, gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo has declined the offer to carry the flag, as the qualifiers for the men's artistic gymnastics begin the day after the opening ceremonies.

The Games officially open on July 23, with the Parade of Nations to be held at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

Aside from Yulo, also qualifying for the Olympics are: sprinter Kristina Knott; pole vaulter EJ Obiena; boxers Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, and Nesthy Petecio; golfers Juvic Pagunsan, Yuka Saso, and Bianca Pagdanganan; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; rower Cris Nievarez; shooter Jayson Valdez; skateboarder Margielyn Didal; swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule; taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa; and weightlifters Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando.

In the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the late Ian Lariba carried the flag during the opening ceremonies, while taekwondo jin Kirstie Alora had the honor during the closing ceremony.