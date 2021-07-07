Asics to be official outfitter of Team PH for Tokyo Games

Tokyo-bound rower Cris Nievarez wears Asics gear. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- Sports apparel brand Asics will serve as the official outfitter of the Philippine delegation to the Tokyo Olympics.

The partnership between Asics and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) was announced on Wednesday afternoon, with POC president Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino and Kabir Buxani, chief technology officer at SONAK Group of Companies, as the signatories.

"May kasamang swerte ang Asics," said Tolentino, noting that Filipino athletes also wore the brand during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games, where the Philippines emerged as overall champions.

"Maybe, again, and'yan pa 'yung bwenas ng partnership ng Asics at POC," he added. "Naniniwala kami na may halong (bwenas). Maganda 'yung partnership… Sana 'wag magsawa ang Asics na mag-supply for the needs of the Filipino athletes."

According to Buxani, Asics will supply the Filipino athletes with their full attire including their shoes and training apparel. They will also provide them with luggage and accessories.

"A lot of them are tailor-made based on the sport, to help them achieve the best," said Buxani.

Filipino fans who want to support the athletes can also avail of the products through Asics' website.

Nineteen Filipino athletes will compete in the Olympics: sprinter Kristina Knott; pole vaulter EJ Obiena; boxers Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, and Nesthy Petecio; gymnast Carlos Yulo; golfers Juvic Pagunsan, Yuka Saso, and Bianca Pagdanganan; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; rower Cris Nievarez; shooter Jayson Valdez; skateboarder Margielyn Didal; swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule; taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa; and weightlifters Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando.