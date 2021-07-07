All set for Mindanao leg of VisMin Super Cup

The Mindanao Leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup will open today at the Ipil Provincial Gym in Ipil Heights, Zamboanga Sibugay. Handout photo

MANILA, Philippines -- The Mindanao Leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup finally got the nod from the Inter-agency Task Force to tip-off on Wednesday, July 7 at the Ipil Provincial Gym in Ipil Heights, Zamboanga Sibugay.

It was a hectic Tuesday for the officials of the league headed by Chief Operating Officer Rocky Chan as it had two days to get clearance from the local government unit and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to begin competition on Wednesday.

After clearing the submission of the regulatory requirements -- such as health screening, drug testing, and related documents, the league was given clearance to begin late Tuesday.

"We are just happy that Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay accepted us without hesitation as we tip-off our Mindanao leg," said Chan.

Powerhouse squads ALZA Alayon Zamboanga Del Sur and Basilan Peace Riders will begin the hostilities at 1:00PM. Dan Sara is expected to be the leader of ALZA Alayon while the Peace Riders, formerly the Steel, are hungry to play after their exit from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

In the second game that is set at 3:00 PM, Teytey Teodoro and the Kapatagan Buffalo Braves take on Jericho Montecalvo and the Iligan City Archangels.

The Mindanao Leg of the league was initially scheduled to begin on June 22 in Pagadian City, Zamboanga Del Sur.

However, Zamboanga Del Sur has been under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine since June 15 while Zamboanga Sibugay is under General Community Quarantine.

Games in Ipil will take place on July 7, 8, 9, 11, and 13. The league and the LGU of Pagadian City are hoping to begin play at Plaza Luz starting on July 15 if quarantine measures ease up.

All teams and officials are still billeted in Pagadian City -- a three-hour ride to Ipil.

With this, the league is strictly enforcing a home-venue-home set-up.

Other teams competing in the Mindanao Leg are the Roxas Vanguards, the Pagadian Explorers, the Clarin Sto. Nino, the MisOr Brew Authoritea, and the Zamboanga City JPS.