NAOS Esports coach and analyst Lowell "Ell" Marcelo talks to media in a press conference ahead of the VCT Ascension - Pacific playoffs at Bangkok, Thailand. Courtesy: Riot Games

Despite a stacked lineup in the group stages of the Valorant Champions Tour: Ascension - Pacific, NAOS Esports came out on top as it secured a playoffs spot in the tournament held in Thailand.

Lowell "Ell" Marcelo, the team's assistant coach and analyst, said confidence played a key factor in scoring the top seed.

"I think it comes up to our preparation and the biggest confidence levels during the games. At first, it was kind of a rough, but the longer that we went on, and we got that for the top seed," he told reporters ahead of the playoffs in Bangkok.

"It feels good but it was a bit challenging to be in Group Alpha. So being the top seed is a great advantage, and a great hope for the Philippine region," he added.

Despite shaky runs in the playoff stages of the Valorant Challengers League back in the Philippines, NAOS later on pulled the rug from top-seeded Oasis Gaming -- twice -- to take home two VCL titles plus the chance to represent the country in Ascension.

Ascension saw them mixing their playstyle back home and dissecting their opponents as they progressed into the competition.

"We managed to break back our kind of playstyle back in VCL Philippines. So we're trying to mix in new stuff into our playstyle with our hold of confidence. So we have mostly our place down right now is a mix of us trying to be confident on this level rather than us, playing the game of our opponents," he said.

NAOS, along with the six other remaining playoff teams, will duke it out in a single-elimination playoff format, for the coveted slot to represent the Philippines in VCT Pacific from 2024-2025.

As the top-seeded team, it currently enjoys a three-day break after directly qualifying into the semifinals, to be held on Saturday, July 8.