MANILA -- Gilas Pilipinas' preparation for the upcoming FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at home has been encouraging so far, former stalwart Ranidel de Ocampo shared Tuesday.

Keeping an eye on head coach Chot Reyes' troops, who are in the midst of a European training camp, de Ocampo said having a lengthy preparation has always done wonders for Gilas in major competitions -- and having one for the prestigious international meet in late August is no exception.

"Nakita naman natin noong unang World Cup natin noong 2014, 47 days tayong nag-prepare. First time ulit nating mag-World Cup noon, pero kahit papano, hindi man tayo pinalad na makapunta sa next round, maganda naman ang [mga] resulta," de Ocampo said.

"Para sa akin, ang tamang ginagawa ngayon ng national team natin, nandoon sila ngayon sa preparation stage. Unti-unti, bubuuin nila kung anong kailangan nating gawin."

The 6-foot-6 forward was part of Reyes' 2014 World Cup roster which impressed the global basketball community in spite of only a 1-4 record in group B.

The nationals lost by an average margin of only 5.75 points; they dropped narrow contests to powerhouse Argentina (85-81) and Croatia (81-78), before managing to upset Senegal in their final group stage match, 81-79.

"Sobrang importante talaga ng preparation. Kahit saang team naman eh, kahit saang sport. ‘Yung mga ibang team, naghahanda rin, ‘di ba? Lalo na tayo, mas kailangan natin ng preparation," de Ocampo added.

It can be remembered that the 2014 iteration of Gilas embarked on a month-long overseas trip before its World Cup appearance.

The likes of naturalized big man Andray Blatche, Jimmy Alapag, LA Tenorio, and Gabe Norwood were all part of training camps in Miami, Florida, Vittoria, Italy, and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Apart from those, Gilas also participated in a pocket tournament in Antibes, France, competing against the host, Australia, and Ukraine.

Reyes had been vocal about wanting the 2023 pool to replicate the kind of build-up his 2014 counterparts had, and de Ocampo has been noticing similarities.

More than wins and losses, the current TNT 3x3 assistant coach also underscored the importance of having a deep connection between one another.

"Tinuturing na namin ang bawat isa na brothers. ‘Yun ang mga namimiss ko," de Ocampo said, recalling his behind-the-scenes experiences with his former teammates.

"Nagkaka-amuyan na kami, alam na namin ang hininga ng isa’t isa, kung sino, narinig mo pa lang ang kilos, alam mo na kung sino. Nakakamiss ‘yung mga ganoong bonding. At alam kong ginagawa namin ‘yun para sa bansa."

The current Gilas squad bannered by Justin Brownlee, June Mar Fajardo, Scottie Thompson, and the Ravena brothers Kiefer and Thirdy saw mixed results in Europe so far, dropping games to Estonia, Finland, and Lithuania, while managing to sweep a two-match tie against the Ukraine U20 selection.

De Ocampo went on to say that willingness will ultimately set the Philippines apart when the World Cup tips off on August 25.

"Para sa sariling opinyon ko, kahit sinong i-lineup ni Coach Chot diyan, kahit sobrang lakas ng lineup, kung hindi talaga determinadong maglaro, hindi determinadong dumepensa, talagang lumaban, hindi bibitaw, mahihirapan talaga," he said.

"Para sa akin, ke mahina o malakas ang lineup, babagsak pa rin ‘yun sa kung gaanong ka-willing mag-sacrifice."

Gilas will open its World Cup group phase schedule against the Dominican Republic at the Philippine Arena on August 25, hoping to set an attendance record in the process. The men's national side will then battle Angola on August 27 and Italy on August 29.

