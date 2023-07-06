Photo courtesy: Shopify Rebellion/Facebook

It is the end of the road for Cavite native Abed Yusop and his squad Shopify Rebellion at the Bali Major in Indonesia.

The North American squad exited the tournament at 9th-12th place after succumbing to Peruvian team beastcoast, 2-1, in the lower bracket round 1.

Despite coming out of the laning stage in a good position to take the game in the clinching match, Rebellion had a hard time finding fights in its favor, which resulted in its eventual loss.

It also had no answers for David Nicho "Parker" Chote's Shadow Fiend, who had a dominant 11-2-6 performance and 20.4k building damage.

Game 2, meanwhile, was a thriller with Rebellion winning the final clash despite a series of up-and-down fights throughout the game.

With Abed and Rebellion's exit, there are no more Filipinos participating in the tournament.

Abed and the rest of the squad will now turn their attention to the upcoming The International, Dota 2's version of world championships, which will be held in Seattle later this year.

ROSTERS:

SHOPIFY REBELLION

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev

Abed "Abed" Yusop

Jonáš "SabeRLight-" Volek

Andreas "Cr1t-" Nielsen

Tal "Fly" Aizik

BEASTCOAST