Boxing: Nietes comeback fight vs Waseem set on July 22

Former four-division champion Donnie Nietes is lined up to take on Pakistan’s Muhammad Waseem in Dubai on July 22.

Nietes, who dropped a 12-round decision against Kazuto Ioka last year, will be fighting Waseem for the IBO bantamweight crown, according to Boxingscene.

Waseem is currently undergoing a tough fight camp given Nietes' caliber as a fighter.

“Yes, tough training is going on and I am confident to pull off a win against Nietes who is, no doubt, a tough fighter,” the Pakistani, who lost a decision to IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards, said.

Waseem said he wants to take advantage of the Filipino's slump as the latter is coming off consecutive defeats.

“His last fights have not been that good and I know how to fight against him in what could be a very crucial fight for me," said Waseem.

"I have been doing training for over five hours daily. The time is too short as hardly two weeks are at my disposal. I have achieved top fitness and am hopeful to achieve the required rhythm soon which will help me click in the fight."