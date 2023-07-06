Former world champion Jerwin Ancajas confirmed plans to go after Takuma Inoue after recently settling down in a heavier weight class.

Ancajas recently stopped Colombian Wilner Soto in just five rounds in his first fight at a heavier weight class after losing his IBF junior bantamweight title to Fernando Martinez.

Ancajas said he felt more comfortable fighting upwards of 115 pounds as he no longer had to squeeze himself out for making the weight limit.

"Sa ngayon napakaganda ng kundisyon ko, hindi pressured sa timbang," Ancajas told ABS-CBN News.

"Noong nakaraan kasi pagdating ng 118 okay pa, pero 'pag piga sa three pounds sa 115, doon kami nahihirapan."

Ancajas added he was able to caliber his punching power just right for the bigger Soto.

"Kasi timbang niya ang pinaglalabanan namin. Kahit tinamaan ng early rounds hindi niya iniintindi kasi alam niya ang bigat ng suntok," he said.

"Noong nakatama tayo, medyo bumabagal siya. Noong four to five round, natamaan ko siya ng maganda-ganda."

Ancajas now sets his sights on WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue, the brother of Japanese superstar Naoya Inoue.

The fight is almost sure as the camp of Ancajas is reportedly just waiting for the fight contract.

"Si Takuma kasi may belt na at nagpatunay na talaga isa sa magaling sa 118 kasi hawak niya yung WBA. Gusto nating hamunin siya," said Ancajas.

