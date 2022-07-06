Thailand and Australia shared points in their AFF Women's Championship match. Photo courtesy of the PFF.



MANILA, Philippines -- Thailand completed a second-half fightback to claim a 2-2 draw against Australia in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship, Wednesday afternoon at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

Ploychompoo Somnuek converted an audacious strike from well outside the box to equalize for Thailand, 2-2, at the 60th minute. The War Elephants held firm in the final 30 minutes to share points with the Matildas.

Thailand now has four points at the top of Group A following its 4-0 rout of Indonesia in their tournament opener. Australia, tabbed as prohibitive favorites ahead of the tournament, has only one point after two matches.

"At first at halftime we were down 1-2, but I told the players that we're not playing bad," Thailand coach Miyo Okamoto said via a translator.

"We have plenty of chances, and we also created many chances in the second half. We just continued doing that, and the mentality of the team is not bad so we were able to come back," she added.

Australia surged ahead, 2-0, off an 18th minute goal by Amy Sayer and a spot kick by Mackenzie Hawkesby in the 26th minute.

But a blunder by goal-keeper Jada Mathyssen-Whyman in the 41st allowed Thailand's Kanyanat Chetthabutr to find the back of the net and send her squad to the break down by one goal.

A poor clearance by Mathyssen-Whyman in the second half was intercepted by Thailand, eventually leading to Somnuek's superb strike.

Thailand will look to continue its unbeaten run on Friday against Singapore, while Australia seeks its first win of the competition against Indonesia.