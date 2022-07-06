Seahawks, Trail Blazers not currently for sale: Allen

Portland Trail Blazers new owner Jody Allen (C) attends the NBA Western Conference Playoff Finals game three between the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, USA, 18 May 2019. File photo. John G. Mabanglo, EPA-EFE

LOS ANGELES -- The NFL's Seattle Seahawks and NBA's Portland Trail Blazers are not for sale, Jody Allen, chair of both teams said Tuesday in a statement on their status.

Allen, sister of the late owner of both teams, Paul Allen, confirmed that eventually most of the assets of her brother's trust must be sold.

But so far, she said, there is no timeline for selling either club.

"The time will come when that changes given Paul's plans to dedicate the vast majority of his wealth to philanthropy," Jody Allen said in her statement. "But estates of this size and complexity can take 10 to 20 years to wind down.

"There is no pre-ordained timeline by which the teams must be sold."

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, who purchased the Trail Blazers in 1988 and the Seahawks in 1997, died in October of 2018.

In June, the Trail Blazers had released a statement saying the team was not for sale after Nike co-founder Phil Knight had spearheaded a $2 billion offer for the club.

On Tuesday Jody Allen reaffirmed that "as we've stated before, neither of the teams is for sale and there are no sales discussions happening."

In the meantime, Allen said, her "long-term focus" as chair "is building championship teams that our communities are proud of.

"Like my brother Paul, I trust and expect our leaders and coaches to build winning teams that deliver results on and off the court and field."

