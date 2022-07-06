PBA: Meralco escapes gritty Rain or Shine

Meralco outlasted Rain or Shine, 77-73, in a hard-fought match Wednesday night in the PBA Philippine Cup at Araneta Coliseum.

Aaron Black made up for his bad performance in their loss against Blackwater by scoring 20 points including 4 triples against the Elasto Painters.

Black also collared 4 rebounds and dished out 6 assists for Meralco, which improved to 4-3.

Rain or Shine, led by Gabe Norwood, fell deeper to a 1-6 hole.

Deputy coach Luigi Trillo called the shots for the Bolts as coach Norman Black had to fly to the US to look after his ailing mother.

(More details to follow.)