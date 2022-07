Barangay Ginebra sailed past hard-luck Terrafirma for a 106-82 blowout win in the PBA Philippine Cup on Wednesday at Araneta Coliseum.

Japeth Aguilar shot 9-of-11 from the field to finish with 22 points to go with his 7 blocks, and 6 rebounds for the Gin Kings.

Ginebra now shares the lead with sister team San Miguel Beer at 6-1 each.

The Dyip has yet to win in 7 games.

(More details to follow.)