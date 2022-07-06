MANILA, Philippines -- De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) is one win away from sweeping the elimination round of the NCAA Season 97 women's volleyball tournament.

The Lady Blazers made quick work of University of Perpetual Help, 25-14, 25-12, 25-18, on Wednesday afternoon at the Paco Arena to improve to 8-0 in the competition.

CSB needed just an hour and five minutes to complete the sweep -- the seventh time this season that they have won in straight sets. Only Colegio de San Juan de Letran took a set off the Lady Blazers in Season 97.

Jade Gentapa led the way for CSB with 15 points on 13 kills and two blocks, while Cristy Ondanganl also reached double-digits, scoring 11 points. Playmaker Cloanne Mondoñedo was credited with 16 excellent sets in the win.

Should CSB defeat Arellano University in their last elimination round assignment, they will advance straight to the finals while the rest of the semis will play out via step-ladder.

Arellano, the defending NCAA champions, currently has a 7-1 win-loss record for second place.

The Lady Altas dropped to 2-6 with the loss, formally eliminating them from the Final 4 race. No players reached double digits for Perpetual Help, with Janine Padua scoring eight points.