MANILA -- RSG Philippines, Blacklist International, and Omega Esports were directly invited to the International Esports Federation (IESF) World Championship qualifier pool for Sibol's Mobile Legends: Bang Bang team.

Reigning Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) champion RSG Philippines recently won the Southeast Asia Cup, defeating Indonesia's RRQ with a convincing sweep in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Blacklist, meanwhile, will seek to add to its large haul of championships after winning Seasons 7 and 8 of MPL Philippines, and the M3 world championships in Singapore last year.

The team also represented Sibol in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam, bagging the gold medal against Indonesia, who are set to host the event in Bali this year.

Omega's roster won the MSC title last year under the Execration banner, and moved to the Smart-backed team moments after. They are also MPL Season 9's finalists, succumbing to RSG Philippines in the grand finals.

The qualifiers will run from July 8-10, with a combine happening from July 15-17 to determine the final pool of players joining the squad.