MANILA -- Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates continue to wax hot in the Collegiate Center for Esports (CCE) after escaping a lengthy clash against De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (CSB) Astra Thursday afternoon.

Lyceum banked on a 15-minute siege, resulting in a wipeout.

With no players left for CSB, Lyceum decided to leave the lord untouched and march towards their base to secure their third straight win.

San Sebastian College - Recoletos is also unbeaten in the last three games at the expense of Colegio de San Juan de Letran, who was sent reeling towards its third straight loss.

Arellano University and Jose Rizal University finally got on board with wins over winless Mapua University and Emilio Aguinaldo College, who in turn earned its first loss of the season.

San Beda University, meanwhile, secured back-to-back wins in the league after keeping University of Perpetual Help System Dalta winless.

The upcoming matches will be held next week.