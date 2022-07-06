Mark Magsayo during his fight against Julio Ceja on August 21, 2021. Patrick T. Fallon, AFP/file

Filipino boxing champion Mark Magsayo believes he will have to give chase once he battles lanky Mexican featherweight Rey Vargas this weekend.

The reigning WBC featherweight king knows the Mexican challenger fights most of the time off his backfoot which means a stylistic challenge for the heavy handed Filipino.

“He always goes backward all fight,” Magsayo (24-0, 16 KOs) told BoxingScene.com.

“I hope this coming fight he’s not gonna run too much. There’s gonna be a knockout if he’s not gonna run too much.”

It will be Magsayo's first title defense since wresting the crown from Gary Russell last January.

The Filipino said he will need to cut the ring to corner the fleet-footed Vargas (35-0, 22 KOs).

“To win this fight, I’ll have to use my footwork,” Magsayo said.

“It’s hard to catch him. The guy is tall and he’s gonna run, so I need to make adjustments, just like the Gary Russell fight. He was too small and he was gonna run, so it’s hard to hit them when they run.”

But he is prepared to adjust in case Vargas suddenly changes tactics.

“In the gym, we’ve trained for different styles – slugger, a brawler fighter and a [boxer]. Whatever his style is in this fight, we’re ready,” said Magsayo.

The two will meet at Alamodome in San Antonio this Sunday (Manila time).