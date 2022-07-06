The Philippine women's national football team celebrates after scoring against Singapore in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATED) - The Philippine women's national football team displayed their goal-scoring prowess in a 7-0 demolition of Singapore, Wednesday night at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium.

It was the second straight win for the Filipinas in the 2022 AFF Women's Championship, putting them on top of Group A with six points.

Six Filipinas found the back of the net and they were also aided by an own goal from Singapore, as the PWNFT tied Myanmar's rout of Timor Leste for the biggest win of the tournament so far.

The win was also a display of the Filipinas' depth, with coach Alen Stajcic giving significant minutes to his reserves in the second half.

"Obviously, it's important to be on top of the table," said Stajcic after the match. "It's where every team wants to be, and we're pleased to be there."

Stajcic praised his players for their work on offense, as they repeatedly broke down the Singapore defense with their build-up play. Isabella Flanigan, Tahnai Annis, Sarina Bolden, Sara Eggesvik, Kaya Hawkinson, and Anicka Castaneda all scored for the Philippines, with Jessica Miclat earning Player of the Match honors for her tireless work in the midfield.

"I was pleased to see the players execute throughout the whole game," said Stajcick, whose players dominated a Singapore side ranked 132nd in the world by FIFA.

Bolden appeared to have put the Filipinas ahead after just four minutes but her goal was ruled offside. It wouldn't take long for the crowd at the Rizal Memorial to celebrate, however, as just five minutes later, Flanigan chipped the ball over Singapore 'keeper Beatrice Tan to break the ice.

Barely a minute later, it was 2-0 to the Philippines as Singapore captain Ernie Sontaril met a cross from Annis into her own net.

Annis got her goal in the 20th minute, scoring with her head off a superb cross by Flanigan. Bolden made it 4-0 in the 38th, grabbing her second goal of the tournament with another header, this time from an assist by Annis.

Stajcic, who made seven changes to the starting lineup, took out their veteran backline of Hali Long and Dom Randle after the break, sending in Tara Shelton and Chantelle Maniti, while Castaneda went in for Bolden.

But the Filipinas barely missed a beat: two minutes after the restart, Eggesvik pounced on an error by the Singapore keeper for their fifth goal. Hawkinson made it 6-0 in the 56th, converting off a corner by Annis.

Annis was subbed out two minutes later for Carleigh Frilles while Camille Rodriguez came on for Eggesvik, who scored her first goal in her fourth appearance for the PWNFT.

Castaneda completed the scoring in the 69th, pouncing on the rebound after Frilles' initial attempt was deflected.

The Filipinas return to action on Friday against Indonesia.

Earlier Wednesday, Thailand grabbed a 2-2 draw against Australia, while Malaysia scored a late equalizer for a 1-1 draw against Indonesia.