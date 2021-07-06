Young Gilas players welcome heightened expectations in FIBA Asia Cup

Watch more in iWantTFC



MANILA, Philippines -- With their impressive performances in recent FIBA tournaments, the young players of Gilas Pilipinas have earned plenty of praise.

None of the players who suited up for the Philippines in the FIBA Asia Cup 2021 qualifiers and the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament had any experience in the PBA. Yet despite their youth and inexperience when it comes to international basketball, they exceeded all expectations in both events.

The team went 3-0 in the Asia Cup qualifiers in Clark, twice beating rivals South Korea. And though they went home winless from the OQT in Belgrade, Gilas still gave Serbia -- the fifth-ranked team in the world -- a scare, and led at the half against the Dominican Republic before running out of steam in the second half.

"It's one of the experiences na hinding hindi ko makakalimutan sa buong buhay ko," said Mike Nieto, one of the leaders of the young team.

They had already blown away the Filipino basketball fans by twice beating South Korea, ending an eight-year drought against the Asian powerhouse. To keep within striking distance of Serbia -- and even briefly lead in the fourth quarter -- was a feat that the Gilas players themselves won't soon forget.

"I speak for a lot of players also in our team. Going up against former, present and future NBA players in the OQT, sino ba namang mag-aakala na makakalaban namin si Boban?" said Nieto, referring to Dallas Mavericks center Boban Marjanovic who keyed Serbia's late run against the Philippines.

"At the end of the day, the team and myself just wanted to show the world, not only in Asia, how good a Filipino is when it comes to basketball," he added.

But their performances in the Asia Cup qualifiers and OQT have also heightened expectations for the team heading into the FIBA Asia Cup, scheduled for August 17-29 in Jakarta, Indonesia. All eyes will be on the team, with fans and pundits looking to see if they can duplicate their effort against South Korea and Serbia.

For Nieto, the team welcomes the pressure and scrutiny, as it is something that they have gotten used to.

"We're very excited for the Asia Cup, to be honest, sa August," he said.

"Sabi nga ni Coach Tab (Baldwin), 'yung Korea, 'yung OQT, past na 'yan. Live in the present and get ready for the future. We're excited," he added.

The added pressure, for Nieto, is something that comes with the privilege of representing the Philippines at the international stage.

"It's a blessing, sa amin, to enjoy these types of experiences. Kasi, 'di mo na alam kung kailan ulit 'yung susunod. And for me, ine-enjoy ko lang 'to. Kasi nga, isipin mo, nasa Gilas na 'to eh. Nire-represent mo na 'yung bansa mo," he pointed out.

Nieto and the rest of the Gilas Pilipinas team are currently in quarantine after their arrival from Belgrade. They expect to rest briefly before returning to camp, this time to prepare for the FIBA Asia Cup.

"We're just excited," Nieto said. "Gagawin naman namin lahat 'to para sa bayan, para mapasaya ang lahat ng Pilipino, mabigyan sila ng hope na matatapos din itong pandemic na ito."

