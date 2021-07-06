NBA: Jazz hope to retain veteran guard Mike Conley -- report

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (10), left and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) prepare to warm up prior to game one in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. at Vivint Arena. Jeffrey Swinger, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The Utah Jazz hope to re-sign point guard Mike Conley, who is set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, The Athletic reported Monday.

The challenge for the Jazz is two-fold. Conley, 33, would demand a significant deal to retain, and Utah is already projected to be hovering around the luxury-tax cutoff even without the 2021 All-Star.

A max deal would be expensive -- in the neighborhood of $228 over five years, or $45.6 million per year -- but might not be necessary to retain the veteran floor leader

The Jazz could opt to let the former No. 4 overall pick by Memphis walk, but the team just finished first in the Western Conference standings with a 52-20 record and has younger stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell returning.

Conley has averaged 14.9 points and 5.7 assists per game throughout a 12-season career, playing for Memphis (2007-19) and Utah (2019-21).

This past season, he earned his first All-Star selection, playing in 51 games and averaging 16.2 points and 6.0 assists per game, but he was inactive for most of the team's 4-2 playoff series loss against the Los Angeles Clippers because of a hamstring injury.

