MMA: Rodtang welcomes Adiwang call out

It seems that the dream match between ONE flyweight muay thai champion Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon and Filipino star Lito “Thunder Kid” Adiwang could happen after all.

Rodtang said he is open to the idea of fighting Adiwang after the Team Lakay representative challenged the charismatic Thai wrecking machine last week to what would be a titanic ONE Super Series crossover match.

“I’m really willing to fight him – 1,000 percent,” Adiwang previously said. “I’ll cross over to ONE Super Series if they give me Rodtang. I know I’ll come in as a heavy underdog, but I believe I have the tools to beat Rodtang because I’ve been seeing holes in his game.

“I’ve seen the clamor of our fans to see this fight, but it’s not just them, it’s me. I really want this fight, and I really believe that when we face each other, we can bring out an exciting match. I’ll be at my best because I know I can do it once I face Rodtang.”

Being the face of the ONE Super Series Muay Thai flyweight division for the longest time, Rodtang could have easily brushed aside Adiwang’s challenge, considering that this will be the first time “Thunder Kid” will compete in OSS.

But after Adiwang claimed to have the blueprint to beating Rodtang, “The Iron Man” was intrigued, especially since 10 people have already tried – and fell short – in the past.

“If Lito thinks he has some tricks to beat me, then I welcome him to meet me,” said Rodtang.

Now that he has Rodtang’s attention, they have to agree on the weight class they’ll be competing in as the Thai, who is currently at 61.2 kilograms in the flyweight division, is heavier than the strawweight Filipino.

However, he promises he’ll be ready regardless of which discipline the match happens in.

“It depends on the weight, whether he will come up in weight or if I will go down,” Rodtang said.

“It also depends on the rule set, whether it is Muay Thai, kickboxing, or MMA. If it were MMA, then I would like to have time to train – at least one year.”

