Donaire's dad sees Pacquiao stopping Spence in 6 rounds

Boxing coach Nonito Donaire Sr. believes undefeated American champion Errol Spence Jr. won't be able to handle Manny Pacquiao's speed and power.

"I think before Spence can react, Manny can hit him right away because of the speed. Spence doesn't have the speed that Manny has," said the elder Donaire, who helped Pacquiao prepare for Lucas Mathysse, in Fight Hype.

Pacquiao is set to fight Spence for the IBF, WBC welterweight titles on August 21 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Also at stake is the WBA "super" welterweight and The Ring Magazine titles.

Donaire, the father of future hall of famer Nonito Jr., added that Spence has had trouble handling smaller and speedier fighters.

One example is Mikey Garcia, who moved up two weight classes to fight Spence. Donaire said Garcia was never really hurt in the contest.

"It's very dangerous for (Spence) because for me when he fought Mikey Garcia, Mikey was way too small for him. He didn't hurt Garcia.

"When he fights a guy with speed and power, we'll see. I think Manny will knock him out in the early rounds. Maybe in the first six rounds, that's the most," Donaire said.

