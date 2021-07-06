Carlos Yulo won't be PH flag-bearer in Olympic opening ceremonies

MANILA, Philippines -- Philippine sports officials have yet to name the country's flag-bearer for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.

What's certain, however, is it won't be gymnast Carlos Edriel Yulo whose national sports association has declined the offer for him to be the flag-bearer.

Speaking at the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum on Tuesday, Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP) president Cynthia Carrion revealed that Yulo was asked to carry the flag for the opening ceremonies, set for July 23 at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

"I said no," she said. "Because the next day, he has a competition. He has to rest, and you know how heavy the flag is."

"I'd much rather take his place in the marching, but not Caloy," Carrion stressed. "He has to rest."

Because of COVID-19 protocols, only six officials for each country are allowed to march during the Parade of Nations. Moreover, it has been reported that only VIP spectators will be allowed during the opening ceremony.

Yulo, touted as one of the brightest medal hopes of the Philippines, plunges into action the very next day in the qualifiers of men's artistic gymnastics.

"(We are doing) everything in our power to make him get the gold medal," said Carrion, who hopes that Yulo will win gold in the floor exercises, his pet event, as well as a silver on the vault.

Yulo is one of 19 Filipinos who have qualified for the Games.

Also set to represent the Philippines in Tokyo are: sprinter Kristina Knott; pole vaulter EJ Obiena; boxers Carlo Paalam, Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, and Nesthy Petecio; golfers Juvic Pagunsan, Yuka Saso, and Bianca Pagdanganan; judoka Kiyomi Watanabe; rower Cris Nievarez; shooter Jayson Valdez; skateboarder Margielyn Didal; swimmers Luke Gebbie and Remedy Rule; taekwondo jin Kurt Barbosa; and weightlifters Hidilyn Diaz and Elreen Ando.

In the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, the late Ian Lariba carried the flag during the opening ceremonies, while taekwondo jin Kirstie Alora had the honor during the closing ceremony.