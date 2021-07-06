Basketball: VisMin Cup Mindanao leg gets green light to start Wednesday

The Mindanao Leg of the 2021 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup finally got the nod from the Inter-agency Task Force to start Wednesday at the Ipil Provincial Gym in Ipil Heights, Zamboanga Sibugay.

It was a hectic Tuesday for league officials as they had two days to get clearance from the local government unit and the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) to begin competition on Wednesday.

After clearing the submission of the regulatory requirements -- such as health screening, drug testing, and related documents, the league was finally given clearance.

"We are just happy that Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay accepted us without hesitation as we tip-off our Mindanao leg," said VisMin Cup Chief Operating Officer Rocky Chan.

"We would like to thank Mayor Anamel Olegario and Governor Wilter Palma for hosting our games and the Games and Amusements Board, headed by Chairman Baham Mitra, for giving us the necessary licenses to resume our league."

Powerhouse squads ALZA Alayon Zamboanga Del Sur and Basilan Peace Riders will start the hostilities at 1 p.m. Dan Sara is expected to be the leader of ALZA Alayon while the Peace Riders, formerly the Steel, are hungry to play after their exit from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

In the second game set at 3 p.m., Teytey Teodoro and the Kapatagan Buffalo Braves take on Jericho Montecalvo and the Iligan City Archangels.

The Mindanao Leg of the league was initially scheduled to begin on June 22 in Pagadian City, Zamboanga Del Sur.

However, Zamboanga Del Sur has been under Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine since June 15 while Zamboanga Sibugay is under General Community Quarantine.

Games in Ipil will take place on July 7, 8, 9, 11, and 13. The league and the LGU of Pagadian City are hoping to begin play at Plaza Luz starting on July 15 if quarantine measures ease up.

All teams and officials are still billeted in Pagadian City -- a three-hour ride to Ipil.

With this, the league is strictly enforcing a home-venue-home set-up.

Other teams competing in the Mindanao Leg are the Roxas Vanguards, the Pagadian Explorers, the Clarin Sto. Nino, the MisOr Brew Authoritea, and the Zamboanga City JPS.

