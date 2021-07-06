116 cyclists to compete in national trials

MANILA, Philippines -- A total of 116 cyclists -- 98 men and 13 women -- will pedal on the roads of the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone in Pampanga this week for the PhilCycling's national trials for road.

There will be races in individual time trial (ITT), criterium, and massed start.

Day 1 of the trials will see 13 women race against the clock starting at 8 a.m., over a distance of 17.1 kilometers.

Half an hour later, 54 men will vie in their own ITT over the complete 24.6-km loop. The same area will be the battleground for the road races, set for Day 2 on Sunday.

The Saturday afternoon criterium will see the same set of riders competing around the 2.3-km perimeter of the Clark Parade Grounds.

The women's race consists of 16 laps, while the men's contest will go for 20 laps.

"We will be witnessing competitive cycling right on Day 1 of the trials and with the road races set for Sunday, this event is one compact competition," Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) and PhilCycling president Rep. Abraham Bambol Tolentino said.

This is the federation's second national trials, following the mountain bike trials in Danao City last month.

The races will be staged in a bubble environment, as per the regulations of the Central Luzon Regional Task Force, Office of Civil Defense, Department of Health, Philippine National Police, Province of Pampanga and the Department of Tourism.

All participants have to undergo RT-PCR and antigen testing and fans will not be allowed in the bubble staging area at the venue.