Stephen Loman during his fight against Bibiano Fernandes. Handout/File



MMA fans worldwide have been waiting for the clash between Stephen “The Sniper” Loman and Fabricio “Wonder Boy” Andrade for the ONE bantamweight championship.

Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao shares the fans' excitement for the highly-anticipated encounter, which he says is a significant opportunity for his hard-hitting pupil.

“They did already announce Stephen is next for the world title shot. We’re just waiting for the go signal. I told Stephen that he needs to prep because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. We know Stephen’s a proven champion,” he said.

Loman, currently rated as the No. 2 contender in the division with an overall 17-2 record, took ONE Championship by storm when he decimated Yusup “Maestro” Saadulaev with a solid left hand and follow-up ground strikes in the first round of his December 2021 promotional debut to claim a TKO victory.

He then scored a clear-cut unanimous decision win over former Shooto bantamweight champion Shoko Sato in March 2022.

Loman authored the most significant victory of his professional career to date eight months later by dominating former longtime division kingpin Bibiano Fernandes over the course of three rounds to position himself next in line for a crack at 26 pounds of gold.

On the other hand, Andrade (9-2) is 6-0 under the organization’s banner, holding victories over the likes of Mark Abelardo, Sato, Li Kai Wen, Jeremy Pacatiw, and Kwon Won Il.

The Brazilian knockout artist finally logged his name into the official lineage of ONE bantamweight champions by making John “Hands of Stone” Lineker quit on his stool before the fifth round of their rematch last February.

Recognizing Andrade's impressive track record, Sangiao underlined the importance of formulating a solid game plan that capitalizes on Loman's strengths while neutralizing Andrade's offense.

“We know Andrade’s at the top and he’s not just some fighter. Of course, if we’re going hard in the gym to prepare for it, I’ll give it a full 100 percent. The most important part right now is getting Stephen ready,” he said.

“Everything has to be on point for Stephen come the day of the fight itself.”

Sangiao expressed confidence in Loman's abilities, emphasizing his Ifugao native's relentless work ethic and unwavering determination.

"Stephen is an exceptional athlete with immense talent and potential. He has been training tirelessly, refining his skills and sharpening his techniques. We are leaving no stone unturned in our preparations for this fight," the Team Lakay lynchpin assured.