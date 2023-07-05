NBA introduces 'flopping' penalty

Miami Heat forward Chris Bosh celebrates the Heat's win against the Brooklyn Nets following their Eastern Conference Semifinals NBA playoff game at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida, USA, 08 May 2014. EPA/RHONA WISE CORBIS OUT

MIAMI, United States - The NBA said Tuesday it will test an in-game penalty for flopping during the upcoming summer league.

A flop, or dive to simulate a foul, will be punished by a free throw and possession of the ball.

The new penalty will be in effect for the summer league games but the NBA's board of governor's will vote on any rule changes for the next season later this month.

Officials won't have to stop the game to award the penalty, which instead will be imposed at the next natural break in play.

Back in 2012, the NBA tried to reduce flops by introducing a system of a warning followed by fines but the rule has rarely been used.

The offence won't count towards a player's personal fouls.

