Lanao del Norte's Salem eyes repeat in Bohol 5150

Lanao del Norte triathlete Satar Salem. Handout photo

MANILA -- Lanao del Norte's Satar Salem is ready for another shot at the overall championship in the Sun Life 5150 Triathlon, which unwraps Sunday at the Bellevue Resort on Panglao Island in Bohol.

Salem is bracing for a slew of rivals who are out to foil his back-to-back title bid in the 1.5 km-swim, 40 km-bike and 10 km run distance event.

Though he failed to turn in a podium finish due to a minor lapse in the bike stage in the Alveo IRONMAN 70.3 in Davao City last March, Salem helped steer TRI SND Barracuda to the team championship that netted them the Tribu Maisugon title.

But the 27-year-old campaigner is all primed for a repeat in the Bohol 5150, which serves as the first of three 5150 races for the next three months organized by The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

The sport will make a homecoming of sorts in the Bicol region after 12 years for the CamSur 5150 on Aug. 6 while Dapitan City is pulling out all the stops to guarantee a successful hosting of a first-ever 5150 in Zamboanga del Norte on Sept. 10.

For the second straight year, the Bohol 5150 is staged as part of the Sandugo Festival celebrations, a project of the Province of Bohol under Gov. Aris Aumentado.

There will also be competitions in various age-group categories, from 15-19 to 65-69, both in the men’s and women’s sides.

Held side-by-side with Bohol 5150 is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint, a 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run race for beginners and those making a comeback to the sport or wanting to reach the IRONMAN level someday.

Also to be disputed are three titles (men’s, women’s and mixed) in relay competitions. For details, log on to https://www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com/.

Meanwhile, triathletes from 11 countries beef up the cast in the main event, including seven from Malaysia, four each from Australia and the United Kingdom while France and the US have three bets each so far.