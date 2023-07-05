First taste of PBA 3x3 a ‘tough reality check’ for Wilcon

Handout photo.

MANILA – After experiencing its first taste of PBA 3x3 action, Wilcon Depot considers the competition as a ‘tough reality check’ for the league’s guest team.

"It was a tough reality check for us. We're still not in game shape and it only tells us that we need to strive harder if we want to progress further," said head coach Anton Altamirano who commented on his squad’s performance in the first leg of the first conference held at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

Wilcon failed at clinching a semifinals spot after they were topped by Terrafirma Dyip, 20-18, in their quarterfinals clash on Tuesday.

Leading the squad was TH Tumalip who put up seven points and six rebounds, and helping him was Yutien Andrada who scored four markers. Ael Banal went cold in the matchup and only shot 3-of-13 from the field, while Keith Datu was limited to just three points and two rebounds.

Still, there is a lot to look forward to for Wilcon after they balled out during the group stage, defeating Cavitex, 18-16, Purefoods, 18-13, and San Miguel, 21-16, to sweep Pool B on Monday.

The squad will be looking to bank on these experiences as they hope to bounce back during the Leg 2 of the first conference which is scheduled on July 10 and 11 at the Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati.