Bigger Gilas Women pool expected for Asian Games, Jones Cup

The Gilas Women celebrate a breakthrough win over Chinese Taipei in the FIBA Women's Asia Cup. FIBA Asia.



MANILA -- After an awe-inspiring sixth place finish in the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup 2023, the Gilas Pilipinas Women will resume their preparation for two more major tournaments this year: the annual William Jones Cup and the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

Head coach Patrick Aquino expects a bigger pool of players for the said competitions, so the women's national squad can form the best 12-woman roster possible, particularly for the Asian Games which start in late September.

"I think most of the girls are really excited to come out and play for Gilas Women now, especially with what they did," Aquino said Tuesday. "I think a lot of people will also support us; not just players, but also, all the sponsors will come."

The Gilas Women were led by Afril Bernardino's 13.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.2 steals throughout the Asia Cup, while Filipino-American Duke University point guard Vanessa De Jesus normed 12.8 points and 3.2 dimes. Center Jack Animam had a near double-double average with 10.0 points and 9.6 boards.

Aquino said the ladies must continue training with a mindset of staying consistent in the highest level of Asian basketball to build on their recent achievement further.

"We'll start practicing again on Monday. It's back to work again. Nothing's new for me. Let's just keep on going. I know basketball never stops, so we just hope we can prepare well coming into the Jones Cup and Asian Games," he said.

The 2023 edition of the Jones Cup women's tournament from August 5 to 9 marks the return of the popular international competition in Chinese Taipei after a three-year hiatus.

Traditionally drawing both clubs and national squads from Asia and beyond, this year’s women’s tournament is expected to have selections from the host country, South Korea, Japan, and Iran.

Gilas Women team manager Michael Lim hinted that a mix of seniors mainstays and youth players may comprise the lineup for the Jones Cup to test combinations on the floor.

After the Jones Cup, the Philippines will then participate in its first ever Asian Games, arguably the highest sporting competition in the continent, just next to the Olympics.

"It's our first time, [so] sana maganda ang ipakita namin gaya ng sa FIBA. We were competing, and I just hope we could do the same over and over again," Aquino added. "Hindi lang sa Asian Games but sa mga susunod pang tournament."

-- 'Everyone wants to play' --

National team first-timer Jhazmin Joson shares Aquino's sentiments on how having an expanded list of players to choose from is beneficial.

The Ateneo de Manila University combo guard was one of three newcomers at the Asia Cup along with De Jesus and former youth standout Louna Ozar; Joson further understood why more and more Pinay ballers have been interested in donning the tricolor in recent years.

"Playing for the country itself, when you have Pilipinas in front of you, everyone wants to play for the Gilas team," she said. "It was a great experience. Coach Pat is a great coach. He’s a new coach for me, and I love the way he teaches things."

Joson was a revelation for Aquino in the squad's last two meetings versus New Zealand and Korea, where the 5-foot-7 guard chipped in 15 and nine, respectively.

"Now that they’re seeing us competing ... we’re right there with them, we’re not just getting beat by 50 points, that kind of thing, so I think the girls back home will support us, join us, just to see what kind of competition there is out there," Joson added.

With more awareness brought by Gilas Women's landmark accomplishment and a fortified grassroots and talent identification program, Aquino is optimistic about being able to send the strongest selection possible in Hangzhou later this year.

"Hopefully, we can build that core together nang mas matagal para mas maganda ang preparation namin and makapag-compete kami nang mabuti coming into the games."

