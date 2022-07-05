US women win in World Cup, Olympic qualifying event

Alex Morgan (C) of the USA in action against Kethna Louis (R) of Haiti during the 2022 CONCACAF Women's Championship group A soccer match between USA and Haiti, at the University Stadium in San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico, 04 July 2022. Miguel Sierra, EPA-EFE

MONTERREY, Mexico -- Two-time defending champion United States blanked Haiti 3-0 on Monday in the opening match of the CONCACAF W tournament, a regional qualifier for the 2023 Women's World Cup and 2024 Olympics.

The two-time reigning Women's World Cup champion United States seized a 2-0 half-time lead on goals by Alex Morgan in the 16th and 23rd minutes and Midge Purce added another in the 84th minute for the Americans.

The eight-team tournament at Monterrey, Mexico, serves as the North American qualifier for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Group A features the Americans, Jamaica, Mexico and Haiti while Group B includes Canada, Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago.

The two top teams in each group will advance to the semi-finals and next year's Women's World Cup with third-place group teams advancing to next February's global playoff for three final Women's World Cup spots.

The CONCACAF champion will advance to the Paris Olympics while the runner-up and third-place teams will meet in a playoff next year to determine another 2024 berth in France.

Mexico and Jamaica were set to meet later with Tuesday's games including Canada against Trinidad and Tobago and Costa Rica against Panama.

