MANILA, Philippines -- San Sebastian College improved its chances of reaching the NCAA Season 97 Final 4 after a hard-earned victory against San Beda University, Tuesday afternoon at the Paco Arena.

The Lady Stags survived an error-strewn performance and overturned a one-set deficit en route to a 25-21, 23-25, 30-32, 25-23, 15-13 win in two hours and 16 minutes.

San Sebastian hiked its record to 5-2 with two games left on its schedule. It is currently in solo third, behind unbeaten De La Salle-College of St. Benilde (7-0) and defending champion Arellano University (6-1).

Katherine Santos sparked the Lady Stags with 24 points, while Christian Marasigan added 13 markers. They had more kills, 55-48, than San Beda, offsetting their disadvantage in blocks, (5-11) and service aces (9-11).

The Lady Stags also got 49 free points off San Beda's errors while committing 44 miscues of their own.

Four players reached double-digits for the Lionesses led by Marianne Tayag with 15 points. Maxinne Tayag and Trisha Paras each contributed 14 points.

San Beda dropped to 2-5 in the season.