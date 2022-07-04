Alexandre "AK" Laverez during SEA Games Tekken 7 esports event in San Juan City on December 10, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - National Esports team Sibol is opening registration for the International Esports Federation World Championship to be held in Bali, Indonesia this year.

This will be the first time Sibol will be participating in the competition.

In a Facebook post, Sibol announced that it will field in representatives in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang this year. Registration for ML:BB will start tomorrow.

The Philippines looks to add another international title in its belt for ML:BB.

Recently, RSG Philippines clinched the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asian Cup for the second year in a row in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Before that, Blacklist's Sibol and MPL Season 9 teams won the SEA Games gold medal, and the coveted ML:BB World Championships (M3).Bren Esports gave the Philippines its first world title for ML:BB in early 2021.

The country also stamps class in Tekken international tournaments, the recent one being SEA Games 2019 silver medalist Alexandre "AK" Laverez, clinching the Tekken Online Challenge 2021: Philippines & East Asia Online Masters title.

Andreij ” Doujin” Albar, meanwhile, clinched SEA Games bronze the same year.

The Philippines won two gold and two silver medals in the 2022 SEA Games held in Hanoi, Vietnam.