MANILA -- Akari has signed Michelle Cobb for its maiden campaign in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

The Power Chargers welcomed the former De La Salle University star through an announcement on Facebook on Tuesday.

"Oh yes, she’s back! Former La Salle dynamo, Michelle Cobb, is all set for a volleyball return via the Akari Power Chargers! Who’s excited to see that patented swagger on the PVL court this October?" the team said in the caption accompanying the Facebook video.

Akari is scheduled to make its debut in the Reinforced Conference this October.

The 23-year-old setter participated the Power Chargers' tryouts held last July 1 and 3 at Pace Academy in Quezon City.

Cobb played for La Salle in UAAP Seasons 79-82.

She was also part of F2 Logistics before the team joined the PVL.