File photo/PBA Images

Barangay Ginebra will be looking to clinch a sure entry to the quarterfinal round of the PBA Philippine Cup when it meets Terrafirma on Wednesday.

Interim coach Richard del Rosario will again call the shots for the Gin Kings in the absence of coach Tim Cone when the game begins at 6 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum.

"The team management won't allow coach Tim to take a leave if they don't trust me. And I want to pay back their trust," said Del Rosario in the PBA's official website.

Against the winless Dyip (0-6), Ginebra (5-1) seeks a top-2 finish in the single-round-robin eliminations.

A win will also propel the Kings back to joint top spot with San Miguel Beer.

Despite coming off a big win against Converge, Del Rosario and Ginebra want to avoid falling into complacency especially against a desperate Terrafirma side, which has yet to win a game this conference.

Scottie Thompson said they're embracing the "next-man-up" mentality with the absence of Cone, who is currently with the Miami Heat in the NBA Summer League.

"Step up si coach Richard in place of coach Tim, and we're ready to respond," said Thompson.