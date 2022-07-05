Nelle, Nonoy, Winston to skip La Salle's campaign in D-League

Evan Nelle (10) is one of three key players to skip La Salle's campaign in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- The De La Salle University Green Archers will not have three of their key players when they compete in the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup that starts on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum.

Evan Nelle, Mark Nonoy, and Deschon Winston were not included in the 15-man roster that the Green Archers submitted for the upcoming conference.

"As of now, si Mark Nonoy, Evan Nelle and Deschon won't be part of the 15 right now, due to personal reasons," La Salle assistant coach Gian Nazario said Tuesday during the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum.

"They haven't really attended practices yet, dahil din sa academics," he revealed. "Naghahabol sila since the UAAP season."

Winston was La Salle's leading scorer in UAAP Season 84, putting up 13.3 points, 3.79 rebounds and 1.79 assists per game. Nelle was the starting point guard for the Green Archers, with norms of 10.63 points and 3.88 assists per contest. Nonoy came off the bench to put up 6.87 points and 2.67 rebounds per game.

Nazario said there is still a chance that the trio can be activated later in the conference, but at the moment they will focus on the young group of 15 players that they included in the line-up.

Expected to lead the charge for the Green Archers is UAAP Mythical Team member Michael Phillips. According to Nazario, half of their roster will be rookies, including Gilas Pilipinas big man Kevin Quiambao and new recruit Mur Alao.

The Aspirants Cup opens on Thursday at the Araneta Coliseum, but La Salle won't make its debut until Saturday when they play Builders Warehouse-UST. The Green Archers will carry the EcoOil banner in the conference.